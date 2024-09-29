Anil Kapoor wins IIFA Best Supporting Actor for ‘Animal’

Anil Kapoor, a veteran of the Indian film industry, has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards for his role in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kapoor played the pivotal role of Balbir Singh, father to Ranbir Kapoor’s character. His performance has earned him the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well.

This year, Kapoor made international waves by being named on TIME’s coveted TIME100AI list, which recognizes influential figures taking a stand on artificial intelligence. His inclusion in this list places him among global leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. Kapoor is notably the only Indian actor to be on this list for his advocacy against AI misuse.

Kapoor’s recent series The Night Manager, an Indian adaptation of the British drama, was one of the nominations for the prestigious International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. It is the only Indian entry to be at this year’s Emmys.

With over four decades in the film industry, Anil Kapoor has crafted an illustrious career both in front of the camera and as a producer. Since his debut in Bollywood with a minor role in Hamare Tumhare (1979), he has worked across multiple languages and genres, delivering memorable performances in hits like Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Beta (1992), and No Entry (2005). Over the years, he has earned two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

On the international stage, Kapoor’s role in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) brought him global recognition. He further ventured into Hollywood with appearances in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) and the TV series 24.

Kapoor’s upcoming projects include Subedaar directed by Suresh Triveni, and rumors suggest he may soon be part of YRF’s exciting spy universe.