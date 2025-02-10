Anil Kapoor shares BTS video from ‘Subedaar’, thanks team

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor is all set to bring his next film, ‘Subedaar’, to the big screen, and he recently took to Instagram to share a special behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment with fans.

Expressing gratitude to his team, Kapoor posted a video from the sets, celebrating the dedication and effort that went into making the film.

Advertisement

In the video, Kapoor acknowledges the hard work of the entire cast and crew, highlighting their passion and commitment. “We did it! ‘Subedaar’ is a testament to the dedication of every single person involved. Your hard work brought this film to life, and I’m beyond grateful. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve created together in 2025,” he wrote in his post.

Advertisement

His excitement was palpable, and the post resonated with fans who eagerly await the film’s release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor first teased ‘Subedaar’ in December with an intense trailer. The gripping preview introduced his character, ‘Subedaar’ Arjun Maurya, who finds himself trapped in a dimly lit room as danger looms outside.

Dressed in a simple white striped shirt and beige trousers, his character is called “Subedaar” and “Chacha” by those outside. Unfazed, he sits calmly in a wooden chair, gun in hand, ready for action.

The film also stars Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor’s character. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ (2017) and ‘Jalsa’, the film promises a gripping storyline packed with action and emotion.

‘Subedaar’ is production of Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN). Kapoor himself, Vikram Malhotra, and Suresh Triveni serve as producers.