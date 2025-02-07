Anil Kapoor reflects on 45 years of ‘Ek Baar Kaho’: A small role that changed everything

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate 45 years of ‘Ek Baar Kaho’, a film where he had a fleeting role but one that proved to be a game-changer for his career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kapoor shared a collage of stills from the 1980 film and reminisced about how a brief appearance in the movie turned into a defining moment.

“Kabhi kabhi chote roles bhi career badal dete hai” (Sometimes, even small roles can change careers), he wrote, crediting industry stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar for recognizing his potential despite his limited screen time.

The ‘Mr. India’ star described ‘Ek Baar Kaho’ as his passport into Hindi cinema, made even more significant by its association with the prestigious Rajshri Productions.

“Thanks to Gupta ji, Rajshri Productions, Raj Barjatya ji, and Tarachand Barjatya ji, I have such fond memories of this film,” Kapoor shared.

He humorously admitted that only close friends were aware of his presence in the film, calling it a “blink-and-you-miss-it” role but one that paved the way for bigger opportunities.

More than just a career milestone, the film also brought lifelong friendships for Kapoor. “This film gave me wonderful relationships with Shabana ji, Javed Saab, Mahesh Bhatt, Vinay Shukla, and many more,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the journey that followed.

‘Ek Baar Kaho’, directed by Lekh Tandon and produced by Tarachand Barjatya, starred Shabana Azmi and Navin Nischol in lead roles. The romantic drama remains a lesser-known but cherished classic of its time.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is gearing up for his next big project, ‘Subedar’, directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Jalsa’ fame. The film follows the struggles of Subedar Arjun Singh as he tries to reintegrate into civilian life while navigating a strained relationship with his daughter.