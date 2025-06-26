Is Fatima Sana Shaikh dating Vijay Varma? Actor responds!

Fatima Sana Shaikh may be starring in back-to-back films, but when it comes to real-life romance, the actor says the script isn’t quite as dreamy, and there is no Vijay Varma in the picture.

At the trailer launch of ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ in Mumbai on Wednesday, Fatima looked radiant beside co-star R. Madhavan. But while the spotlight was meant to shine on her upcoming romantic drama, the media had other plans. They quickly steered the conversation towards the rumours linking her with actor Vijay Varma.

For weeks now, whispers have suggested that something is brewing between Fatima and Vijay Varma, especially after the two worked together in an untitled project by designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra.

Fans were curious, gossip mills were working overtime, and the question was inevitable: is something going on?

Fatima, however, was quick to set the record straight — without making it a tabloid headline. When asked whether she had found the kind of equal, respectful love her film promotes, she chuckled and said, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”

While not directly naming Vijay, the comment was enough to gently push the rumour train off the tracks, at least for now.

Ironically, the buzz about her personal life comes just as she’s promoting a film about fairness in relationships. Directed by Vivek Soni (of ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ fame), ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ delves into love that thrives on mutual respect and compromise. At the event, Fatima reflected on the kind of relationship she believes in: “When you come into a partnership, you work towards it without losing yourself. That’s the kind of love I believe in where both people are heard, both people grow.”

The trailer launch wasn’t the only thing on her plate. Fatima is in the middle of a packed release calendar. Before ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ hits Netflix on July 11, she’ll appear in ‘Metro In Dino’, which arrives in theatres on July 4.