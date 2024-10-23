Anees Bazmee: “Madhuri Dixit is the perfect choice for the new Manjulika”

Anees Bazmee, the celebrated filmmaker known for his knack for blending horror and comedy, is eagerly anticipating the release of his latest project, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

In a recent conversation with IANS, he shed light on one of the film’s most exciting developments: the casting of Madhuri Dixit as the new Manjulika.

Anees Bazmee expressed his enthusiasm, recalling how the idea of bringing Dixit on board was met with overwhelming support from the cast. “Madhuri is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood; she’s a star, and people love to see her on screen,” he said.

Advertisement

The excitement was palpable among the team, akin to “kids” receiving thrilling news. This collective enthusiasm reaffirmed Bazmee’s belief that audiences would resonate with Dixit’s presence in the film.

Dixit’s involvement is particularly special as she pairs with Vidya Balan, who is making a much-anticipated return to the franchise after 17 years. Balan will reprise her iconic role as Manjulika from the original 2007 hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bazmee acknowledged the challenge of finding an actress who could match Dixit’s talent and presence. “I wanted someone who is a strong actress, who can act and dance very well, and who can do justice to this role,” he explained. He noted that Dixit was happy with the script and character when they approached her.

When it comes to the storyline, Bazmee emphasized that the goal was not just to produce a sequel but to craft a narrative that would surpass the audience’s expectations after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

“We didn’t want to create something simply because the second part was a hit. Instead, we wanted to exceed what people loved about it,” he stated. This led to a lengthy process of brainstorming and script refinement, resulting in multiple drafts until they settled on a storyline that truly excited him.

Now that the script is final, the film is in the development stage, marking Bazmee’s first collaboration with Dixit.