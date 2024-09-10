Ananya Pandey has a hilarious reaction to Chunky Pandey asking her to cook every day

Ananya Pandey recently appeared on Farah Khan’s vlog and the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress tried her hand at cooking. During the episode, Ananya engaged in a fun banter with her father, Chunky Pandey. She had the wittiest reply when asked to cook every day.

For the latest episode of her vlog, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Ananya Pandey’s house with her cook Dilip. After struggling to chop the vegetables and working the stove, the actress cooked chicken fried rice for her family with Farah and Dilip’s help. Soon Ananya’s family, her parents- Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, and her grandmother, joined them.

After they tasted Ananya’s dish, her father jokingly remarked, “Ananya, why don’t you cook like this every day yaar?” To this, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor replied, “Agar aap mujhe paiso do toh mai karungi, we will talk about my pagaar.” (If you pay me, I’ll cook. Let’s discuss my salary).” Her hilarious reply left everyone in splits.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Previously, the father-daughter duo appeared in a cookery show titled ‘Star vs Food’ S2. There, Chunky Pandey spoke about Ananya and his wife, Bhavana Pandey’s cooking skills. He said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me, but Ananya has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food. See Ananya, I don’t blame you if you’ve gone slightly wrong because it’s a hereditary problem, in our family, no one knows how to cook I mean, especially from the mother’s side no one knows how to cook.”

Also Read: Ananya Pandey on typecasting and perceptions ahead of ‘Call Me Bae’ release

Ananya Pandey made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2.’ Subsequently, she went on to star in films such as ‘Khaali Peeli,’ ‘Gehraiyaan,’ ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.’ Her latest venture, ‘Call Me Bae’ is also her web series debut and it was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Ananya Pandey, ‘Call Me Bae’ also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and Vihaan Samat. Additionally, it features Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in key roles. It has been co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair and directed by Colin D’Cunha.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix thriller ‘CTRL.’ The upcoming film also features Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai and Aparshakti Khurana. It will premiere on October 4.