‘Zohra Jabeen’ takes over charts as Farah Khan revives Salman Khan’s swag in ‘Sikandar’

The much-awaited track ‘Zohra Jabeen’ from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sikandar’ has taken the internet by storm, becoming an instant chartbuster.

The song blends vintage charm with modern beats, making it a perfect addition to Bollywood’s ever-growing list of hit tracks. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song brings out the effortless chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Farah Khan, known for her signature dance style and blockbuster choreography, opened up about her experience working on ‘Zohra Jabeen’.

Speaking about the track, she shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing ‘Zohra Jabeen’ was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

The track has already become a fan favorite, thanks to its catchy melody composed by Pritam and the captivating visuals. Farah Khan’s choreography blends elegance with high-energy moves, giving both Salman and Rashmika their standout moments.

‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after nearly a decade since ‘Kick’ (2014). The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises to be an action-packed entertainer, with Salman playing a double role—Sanjay Rajkot and Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna plays Saisri, a pivotal character in the film’s narrative.

Farah Khan’s long-standing bond with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala has brought several memorable songs to life, and ‘Zohra Jabeen’ seems to be another feather in their cap. This collaboration not only revives nostalgia but also sets the stage for the film’s grand release during Eid 2025.

With ‘Sikandar’ already creating buzz, the song has heightened anticipation for the film’s explosive action sequences and engaging storyline. The movie’s stellar cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.