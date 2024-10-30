Ananya Panday turns 26: Rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco’s wish goes viral

Ananya Panday is ringing in her 26th birthday today, and the celebrations are in full swing. Since last night, friends and family have been showering the young actress with heartfelt wishes, but one message has especially caught the public’s eye: a sweet tribute from rumored boyfriend of Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco.

Walker, the former model took to his Instagram stories to share a joyful picture of Ananya, who beams brightly at the camera while sporting a stylish high-neck top. Accompanying the photo was a touching caption that read, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!”

This affectionate gesture has sparked considerable buzz online, particularly because speculation about their relationship began when they were spotted together at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July.

Advertisement

As Ananya gears up for her special day, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, added to the celebration by sharing a nostalgic throwback video.

In the clip, a young Ananya plants sweet kisses on her mother’s cheek while Bhavana lovingly captions the moment, “Birthday Eve. ananyapanday!!! loads of love and some forced kisses.” This glimpse into their family bond is just one of the many highlights of the actress’s birthday festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Ananya’s romantic life has garnered significant attention, particularly following her previous rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. During her appearance on the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, she addressed these dating rumors directly.

When Karan Johar suggested that denying relationships might be out of fashion, Ananya responded, “I don’t think it is last season; I think it’s forever. You should just do what works for you, and I think some things are private and special and should be that way.”

The actress has made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry since her debut in 2019, with notable roles in romantic comedies such as ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Although her subsequent films faced mixed reviews, she found commercial success in ‘Dream Girl 2’ (2023) and has received acclaim for her performances in more serious dramas, including ‘Gehraiyaan’ (2022) and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ (2023).