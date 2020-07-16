Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for Coronavirus, is in hospital and responding well to the treatment. It seems like Big B is making most of his time in the hospital ward writing some important life lessons.

Recently, on Wednesday, the actor seemed to be in the mood to give some important life lessons. He shared a post about the six kinds of people who are doomed to be sad all their lives. He shared a Sanskrit shloka with his post and seemed to imply that the post is not meant for all.

“They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trendsetters… Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote in his Instagram post. In his blog, he added another line saying ‘Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don’t get it are fools).”

They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2020

His blog post came with a placeline, this time it mentioned ‘CoViD Ward, Hosp’. The actor was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

According to the latest development, both are stable. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” a hospital insider told PTI.

Post the actors’ diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for COVID-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.