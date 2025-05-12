Amitabh Bachchan roars after Pahalgam attack: ‘De diya sindoor!’

When Amitabh Bachchan — a name that transcends generations — opens up, the nation listens, and this time, he has opened up on Pahalgam.

In a powerful and emotional message that gripped the internet on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir — a brutal incident where innocent tourists were mercilessly targeted.

The legendary actor’s tribute came just hours after India and Pakistan jointly declared a ceasefire, bringing global attention to the deeply painful events and the Indian Army’s swift response through ‘Operation Sindoor’.

While many public figures were quick to condemn the attack, Bachchan had kept his silence in the immediate aftermath. But as the dust began to settle, he chose to speak not with rage, but with deep sorrow, patriotism, and literary gravitas.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he painted a grim and heartbreaking picture: “While celebrating the holidays, that monster dragged the innocent couple outside, stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his duty, started shooting him. Even after the wife fell on her knees and begged for his life, the coward pulled the trigger without mercy.”

T 5375 –

छुट्टियाँ मानते हुए, उस राक्षस ने, निर्दोष पति पत्नी को बाहर खींच कर, पति को नग्न कर, उसके धर्म की पूर्ति करने के बाद , उसे जब गोली मारने लगा, तो पत्नी ने, घुटने पे गिर कर, रो रो अनुरोध करने के बाद भी, की उसके पति को न मारो ; उसके पति को उस बुज़दिल राक्षस ने, बेहद… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 10, 2025

Bachchan’s words were not just a recounting of a horrific incident — they were a window into the anguish many Indians have felt. But in true poetic fashion, he reached for the wisdom of his late father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, quoting lines that cut through the noise of politics and posturing:

“Hai Chita ki raakh kar me, maangti sindoor duniya…”

(“The ashes of the funeral pyre… and yet the world asks for vermilion.”)

This haunting line, soaked in symbolism, served as a prelude to the name of the military retaliation: ‘Operation Sindoor’.

With poetic finality, the superstar added: “De diya sindoor!” (“I gave you the vermillion!”).

He ended the post with a resounding salute to the armed forces and invoked his father’s famous lines from ‘Agneepath’, words that have long inspired generations with their unyielding spirit:

“Too na thamen ga kabhee; too na mudega kabhee; too na jhukega kabhee…”

(“You will never stop; you will never turn back; you will never bow down.”)

The timing of Bachchan’s message added weight to its meaning. Just a day earlier, India formally accused Pakistan of violating a freshly minted ceasefire agreement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made it clear: “There have been repeated violations… India takes very serious note of these breaches.”

He added that the Indian Army has received orders to respond firmly and proportionately to any further provocations. ‘Operation Sindoor’ was the first answer — a targeted military campaign that struck multiple terrorist camps across the border, aiming to dismantle those behind the Pahalgam tragedy.