K Kavitha, Nizamabad MLC urges to postpone Miss World amid India-Pakistan tensions

With tensions flaring between India and Pakistan, Telangana MLC K Kavitha has appealed to the state government to defer the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025.

K Kavitha, who also heads Telangana Jagruti and is a MLC and prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), believes hosting a global event at this sensitive time would be inappropriate and could send the wrong message.

Drawing parallels with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been postponed in the past due to similar situations, Kavitha cautioned the state against appearing tone-deaf while the nation grapples with national security challenges.

She emphasized that wisdom must prevail over optics during such times and that the country needs to project unity and sensitivity, not festivity.

“This is not just a question of security, but also of sensibility,” she stated. “When our soldiers are putting their lives on the line, holding an international pageant seems misplaced. We must ensure our actions reflect the nation’s mood and priorities.”

The tensions escalated after Indian airstrikes reportedly targeted four Pakistani airbases in response to an earlier offensive. Sources told ANI that Pakistan had launched attacks on 26 different locations across India, prompting immediate retaliation from Indian forces. Intermittent exchanges of fire were still being reported along the Line of Control (LoC) as of Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed sightings of drones—some potentially armed—along both the International Border and LoC, covering regions including Jammu, Srinagar, Nagrota, Pathankot, Ferozpur, and Jaisalmer, among others.

One such drone reportedly struck a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring local residents. Authorities have since sanitized the area and provided medical aid to those affected.

Kavitha’s appeal came shortly after she led a massive rally in Hyderabad, marching from Indira Park to RTC Cross Road in solidarity with the Indian Army. The event was part of “Operation Sindoor,” an initiative to honour the military’s recent actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

During the rally, she paid tribute to Murali Nayak, an Indian soldier who martyred while serving at the border.

“India has shown restraint and dignity even in conflict,” she told supporters during the rally. “We did not harm civilians across the border; we targeted only terrorist camps. This is a Dharma Yudh—a just war with ethics and precision.”