The veteran couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Big B, who married his Zanjeer co-star Jaya on June 3, 47 years ago, shared an interesting tale of their wedding on Instagram.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a collage of wedding pictures and revealed that he wanted to celebrate the success of Zanjeer with Jaya in London when he faced a query from his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “My Father asked, who are you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go.. else you don’t go.. So, I obeyed! (sic).”

Meanwhile, their children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also wished their parents on their special day with some throwback pictures.

Abhishek shared a rare picture of the couple and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you. (sic).”

Abhishek shared a rare picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you. (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shweta posted an adorable photo of the couple. In the picture, Big B is seen having a big laugh with Jaya. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy Anniversary (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary ♥️ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Jun 2, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

Zanjeer, directed and produced by Prakash Mehra, established Amitabh Bachchan’s image as ‘the angry young man’ in Bollywood. The film traced the story of police officer Vijay Khanna, played by Amitabh Bachchan, whose parents were murdered in his childhood. Jaya Bachchan played the role of a street performer Mala, who falls in love with Vijay. Zanjeer was a blockbuster, post its release in 1973.

Post their wedding, the duo appeared together in films including Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Sholay, Silsila and more. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and others.