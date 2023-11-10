Amitabh Bachchan Cheers Grandson Agastya Nanda’s Debut in ‘The Archies’

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram today to share his admiration for grandson Agastya Nanda, who stars in the recently released trailer of the musical comedy film, The Archies. The veteran actor, sans any frills, expressed his pride in Agastya, stating, “Agastya my love blessings and more… you carry the torch ably ahead.” This unadorned acknowledgment showcased the family’s genuine support for the budding actor.

In his Instagram post, Senior Bachchan extended his encouragement by tagging fellow cast members, which include Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. The collective recognition from the family emphasizes their solidarity and excitement for Agastya’s venture into the world of cinema.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also taken to Instagram, foregoing embellishments, to express his anticipation for Agastya Nanda’s debut in The Archies. Abhishek’s straightforward message conveyed genuine pride, saying, “This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you.” He reminisced about their playful moments from Agastya’s childhood, adding, “From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one….. the journey has just begun. Play hard!”

Abhishek also commended director Zoya Akhtar for her work on The Archies, stating, “Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies! #thearchies.”

In a world often adorned with elaborate praises, the Bachchan family’s straightforward and heartfelt messages stand out, reflecting their genuine joy and pride in Agastya Nanda’s cinematic debut.