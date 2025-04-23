Amit Sadh shares heartfelt Kashmir memories before Pahalgam attack

Just days before the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam shook the nation, actor Amit Sadh found solace and joy in the peaceful surroundings of Kashmir.

In a poignant social media post, the actor opened up about his recent trip to the valley, sharing an emotional reflection that now carries even more weight in the aftermath of the violence.

Describing Kashmir as a place that has always brought him peace, the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor painted a heartfelt picture of his experience. He recalled meeting a group of local tourists whose warmth and smiles brought him genuine happiness.

“Kashmir has given me peace, strength, and a sense of home,” Amit wrote. “It’s where I breathe deeper, feel lighter, and reconnect with myself.”

However, the tranquility he experienced quickly turned to sorrow and anger as news of the attack emerged. A wave of outrage followed the targeted violence in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent tourists and locals.

According to media reports, 26 people, including two foreigners, were killed, and at least 20 others were injured. While authorities have yet to release the official death toll and victim list, the impact of the attack has been widely felt.

In his post, Amit Sadh didn’t hold back his frustration. “This is how they destroy the peace there! This is how they try to scare us!” he wrote, expressing his fury at the targeting of civilians. “Appalled, angry & devastated – how many lives before we say enough? We have to put an end to this! A definite end! Praying for the souls we lost. Om Shanti.”

His words echoed the sentiments of many across the country, including a slew of celebrities who also took to social media to condemn the attack. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Allu Arjun, NTR Jr., and Nani were among the many voices calling for peace and justice.