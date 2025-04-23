Bollywood mourns, demands action on Pahalgam attack

India is reeling from the shock of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, leaving several injured and sparking a nationwide outcry. As the country grapples with the horrifying act, a wave of condemnation has poured in from political leaders and the entertainment industry alike.

The attack on Tuesday targeted civilians enjoying their visit to the valley. While official casualty figures are yet to be confirmed, several victims have been hospitalized, and a large-scale search operation is underway to track down the perpetrators.

Amid the sorrow and rage, voices from Bollywood and beyond have spoken out.

Actor Sanjay Dutt didn’t mince words. Posting on social media platform X, he demanded firm action from the central government:

“They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven. We need to retaliate. I urge Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji, and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar echoed the sentiments, calling the attack “heartbreaking” and sending prayers to the bereaved families. Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a moving message on Instagram, saying:

“Can’t imagine the pain of those who lost their loved ones. My deepest condolences. Justice must be served.”

Actor Raveena Tandon joined the growing chorus of voices condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing deep sorrow and outrage over the incident.

Posting on X, she wrote, “Om Shanti. Condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

Om Shanti. ️ condolences.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor added his voice to the chorus, posting, “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace.”

Telugu superstar Jr NTR also condemned the act, stating, “My heart goes out to the victims. Praying for peace and justice.”

Akshay Kumar, another leading voice in Bollywood, called the attack “sheer evil.” In his words:

“Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Prayers for the families of the victims.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, cut his trip short and returned to New Delhi early Wednesday morning. He skipped a scheduled state dinner and immediately held a high-level meeting at Palam Airport with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On X, the Prime Minister condemned the attack in strong words:

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We will not rest until those behind this heinous act are brought to justice. Our resolve to fight terrorism will only grow stronger.”