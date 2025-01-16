Ameesha Patel on replacing Kareena Kapoor in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

25 years ago, Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan made their debut with Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.’ While the film provided them with a glorious debut, Ameesha wasn’t’ the first choice for the film. Kareena Kapoor was the filmmaker’s first choice and she even shot a few sequences. However, Bebo walked out of the project as she felt that Hrithik Roshan was the centre of attention. Now, as the film re-releases in theatres marking 25 years, Ameesha Patel talks about replacing Kareena.

Back then, Kareena Kapoor claimed that Rakesh Roshan’s attention was over his son Hrithik’s frames in the film. She stated that the director didn’t pay much attention to Ameesha’s frames. Kareena also claimed that Ameesha did not look beautiful in some sequences. Therefore, Kareena was happy to walk out of the film. Notably, the film gave Ameesha a blockbuster debut and the title emerged as one of the biggest films of the year upon release.

During her conversation with News18, Ameesha opened up on replacing Kareena Kapoor. “I think Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a gain for all the people involved in it. She’s gained a lot independently and I’ve gained a lot independently. So, I don’t think we should go into equations.”

Reflecting on how the film proved significant for her, she stated, “The world starts worshipping you. There is a bounce in your step. You are recognized everywhere. That’s the one major change from being just a normal girl next door, you become everyone’s heartthrob. With a film like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, you live in their hearts.” She added, “They’ve taken home the characters, it’s just not an ordinary film. Rohit and Sonia became the nation’s crushes. You’re recognized at airports, restaurants, gyms, wherever you’re stepping foot, people want your autograph, they want your pictures. So that’s your first brush with stardom and it’s euphoric.”

Meanwhile, in an old interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor talked about opting out of the film. The ‘Singham Again’ actress stated that the film was made only for Hrithik. She claimed that his father, Rakesh Roshan, “spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his” while he did not even give his “five seconds” to Ameesha Patel.

Kareena added, “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal. But I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film.”

On the work front, Kareena’s last project was the ensemble film ‘Singham Again.’ On the other hand, Ameesha’s last film was ‘Gadar 2.’