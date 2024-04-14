‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ receives Priyanka Chopra’s cheers

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to give a big shoutout to her cousin Parineeti Chopra for her latest Netflix release, “Amar Singh Chamkila.” The film, directed by the acclaimed Imtiaz Ali, has been receiving rave reviews since its debut last Friday.

In her Instagram Stories, Priyanka expressed her excitement and support for the film, sharing a post by Netflix India and congratulating the entire team behind it. “Congratulations Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Tisha, and the team. Looks so good,” she wrote, accompanied by heart-eyed emojis.

Parineeti, overwhelmed by her cousin’s gesture, promptly responded by reposting Priyanka’s message on her own Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude with folded hands and red heart emojis. “Thank you Mimi Didi,” she wrote, acknowledging Priyanka’s encouragement.

“Amar Singh Chamkila” delves into the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of his singer-wife, Amarjot. The film chronicles Chamkila’s journey from poverty to stardom in the 80s, captivating audiences with his music while stirring controversy, ultimately leading to his tragic assassination at the young age of 27.

Directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, “Amar Singh Chamkila” boasts a stellar cast and crew, including music maestro A. R. Rahman composing the soundtrack, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Principal photography for the film commenced in December 2022 and wrapped up in March 2023.

Premiering in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, “Amar Singh Chamkila” made its streaming debut on Netflix on April 12, 2024, captivating audiences with its powerful narrative and stellar performances. As viewers continue to praise the film for its authenticity and emotional depth, Priyanka’s gesture of support adds a heartwarming touch to the celebration of its success.