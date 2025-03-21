Amaal Mallik deletes post on cutting family ties—Says “don’t harass my family”

Music composer Amaal Mallik has never shied away from wearing his heart on his sleeve, but this time, he’s asking for something different—privacy.

The 29-year-old, known for hits like ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and ‘Jab Tak’, recently took to social media to share a deeply personal battle with clinical depression and complicated family relationships.

In an emotional Instagram post (deleted later), Amaal bared his soul, revealing how years of dedication to his craft and family have taken a heavy toll on his mental health. “I have reached a point where I can no longer stay silent about the pain I’ve endured,” he wrote.

One of the biggest revelations in his post was his strained relationship with his parents, which he says has fueled a rift between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. Despite always trying to support his family and carve out his own path, Amaal claimed that certain actions from his parents led to this emotional distance. “My self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of those closest to me,” he confessed.

The pressure of these family conflicts, coupled with the struggles of being in the limelight, has affected Amaal’s mental health significantly. He shared that he had clinical depression, making this period of his life especially challenging.

However, what he fears most is how the media might handle his vulnerability. In a follow-up post, he urged journalists and fans not to sensationalize his pain. “Please don’t give negative headlines to my struggles,” he wrote, emphasizing that his message was not for gossip but to shed light on his reality.

Despite everything, Amaal reassured fans that his bond with Armaan remains unshaken. “Nothing changes between us brothers. Armaan and I are one, and nothing can come between us,” he clarified, putting to rest any speculation about a fallout between them.

Amaal, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Tere Naina’ from ‘Jai Ho’, has built an impressive career in the music industry.