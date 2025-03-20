Amaal Mallik cuts ties with family, blames parents for pain and rift with brother

Bollywood music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has opened up about his battle with clinical depression and the deep wounds that have led him to distance himself from his family.

In a heartfelt and emotional social media post, the artist revealed the struggles he has faced over the years—both personally and professionally—making it clear that his decision to cut ties with his family was not made in haste but out of necessity.

Amaal, who has been a prominent name in the music industry for over a decade, poured his heart out in a long Instagram post detailing how his dedication to music and his relentless pursuit of success had often been overshadowed by emotional turmoil. He reflected on his journey, his sacrifices, and the pain of being belittled despite working tirelessly to create music that resonates with millions.

“I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people,” he wrote.

Amaal further revealed that he had put his own dreams on hold to support others, only to find himself questioned, doubted, and disrespected.

“I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade,” he stated, hinting at how much effort he has poured into his career.

Amaal and his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik, have been a well-known duo in the Bollywood music scene. But the post hinted at a growing distance between them, one that Amaal attributes to his parents’ actions.

“I made every dream on earth within an arm’s reach for them, so that they can stand tall in front of the world. The journey has been terrific for both of us, but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another,” he shared, expressing his deep pain over their estranged relationship.

This revelation has left fans in shock, as the Mallik brothers have always been seen as a tight-knit musical duo.

One of the most heartbreaking parts of Amaal’s post was his admission of clinical depression. He described how he has been emotionally drained and mentally exhausted due to years of negativity and belittlement from his own family.

“Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable,” he wrote.

“Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings.”

In what seems to be a defining moment in his life, Amaal declared that he is stepping away from his family and will only maintain professional interactions with them moving forward.

Amaal Mallik, the elder son of veteran composer Daboo Malik and grandson of Sardar Malik, made his Bollywood debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. He quickly gained recognition with hits like “Soch Na Sake” (Airlift), “Kaun Tujhe” (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), and “Bol Do Na Zara” (Azhar).