Kartik Aaryan chides Karan Johar for selling 50% stake in Dharma

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s old feud stirred major headlines after their collaborative film, ‘Dostana 2’ got shelved. Following a long spat, the duo reconciled and are once again coming together. However, they are once again making headlines for their witty banters and fans are all in for it. After their rap battle on the IIFA stage went viral, another banter of the two from the event is going viral. During their hosting, the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor took a dig at the filmmaker for selling a 50% stake in Dharma (Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment) to Adar Poonawalla.

At the IIFA Awards this year, Kartik Aaryan asked Karan Johar to make him his partner. Karan asked, “Kya banoge Kartik? Kapde wala, joote wala, cosmetic wala, property wala?” Kartik said, “Poonawalla? Voh nahi bola aapne.” To this, KJo replied, “Suno, unka adar se naam lo 50 per cent stake hai unka.” As a reflex, Kartik quipped, “Maine 51 per cent suna tha.”

Meanwhile, last year several reports surfaced that Karan Johar was selling a stake of Dharma. While reports suggested Saregama and Gautam Adani as potential buyers, Adar Poonawalla ended up securing the stake. Following this, Karan and Adar discussed the new venture at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit. Karan Johar said, “I feel this is a great marriage of two minds.” He added, “It was an easy decision for us, and we truly believe this is the best partnership for the growth we envision.” Johar mentioned that after years of helming Dharma, he needed a partner to bring fresh insights into business and strategy. Karan said, “I needed the partnership for that… someone who could help me create a vision and contribute strongly to growth with their business insight.”

Moreover, Adar also broke his silence on entering the entertainment business suddenly. He said, “I was as shocked as everyone else was for making this move,” he said and added, “It’s not such a bad business opportunity… with the verticals like music distribution and content creation, these are areas that will thrive in the next 5-7 years.”