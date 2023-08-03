Made in Heaven season 2 full cast

The web series titled “Made in Heaven” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019. Let us look at its full cast, as it is creating some buzz.

This Indian romantic drama, brought to life by Excel Entertainment, revolves around the professional lives of Tara and Karan. Both of them are wedding planners in Delhi, spearheading an agency called Made in Heaven. The series stands as Amazon Video’s fourth original fictional Indian series and showcases a cast ensemble that includes actors such as Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

In the leading roles, Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara Khanna while Arjun Mathur portrays Karan Mehra. Kalki Koechlin takes on the role of Faiza Naqvi, whereas Jim Sarbh appears as Adil Khanna. Shashank Arora embodies Kabir Basrai, and Shivani Raghuvanshi portrays the character of Jaspreet “Jazz” Kaur.

The show features an array of supporting characters as well, each contributing to the rich narrative tapestry. Notable names among the recurring cast include Neel Madhav as Arjun Mehra, Vijay Raaz in the role of Jauhari, Zachary Coffin portraying Adam, Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi, Vinay Pathak as Ramesh Gupta, Dalip Tahil as Kishore Khanna, and Yashaswini Dayama as Mitali Gupta.

Throughout the series, guest appearances also play a significant role, with actors like Deepti Naval as Gayatri Mathur, Aman Bhagat as Rahul Mathur, Neena Gupta as Veenu Roshan, and Pulkit Samrat as Sarfaraz Khan leaving their mark on the storyline.

As the show unfolds, it introduces viewers to a diverse array of characters, each with their unique stories and backgrounds. The ensemble cast, ranging from seasoned veterans to emerging talents, contributes to the depth and authenticity of the series, making “Made In Heaven” a compelling watch that captures the intricacies of human emotions and relationships alike.