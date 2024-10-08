Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s first Bollywood songs

Alia Bhatt recently shared an adorable story about her daughter, Raha, and her reaction to some of her parents’ iconic Bollywood songs, sparking excitement among fans.

The revelation came during a media event for Alia’s upcoming film, ‘Jigra’. During the event, Alia opened up about Raha, who is now two years old, and her first experiences with Bollywood music—particularly those featuring her famous parents.

Alia recounted how, just the other day, Raha had her first taste of Bollywood nostalgia by watching some of her parents’ most popular songs. “Yesterday, she saw my first song ever—’Radha Teri Chunari’,” Alia shared with a smile.

Fans will remember this song from Alia’s debut film, ‘Student of the Year’. Alia continued, explaining how Raha has been gradually introduced to more music as she grows older. “Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikharahe hain (We’re slowly showing her these songs),” Alia added, describing how special it was to share this moment with her daughter.

But that’s not all—Raha’s musical journey didn’t stop at Alia’s song. The little one also got to see one of her father, Ranbir Kapoor’s, iconic tracks. Along with ‘Radha Teri Chunari’, Raha also watched Ranbir’s high-energy hit ‘Badtameez Dil’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. “She saw both at the same time,” Alia revealed.

Interestingly, the first Bollywood song Raha ever watched was not one from either of these films, but ‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra’, a song that holds a special place in her parents’ love story, as Alia and Ranbir’s on-screen chemistry in the movie mirrored their real-life relationship.

Raha, who was born in November 2022, has been the center of attention whenever she makes a public appearance, even though her parents have largely kept her away from the spotlight. However, on Christmas 2023, Alia and Ranbir made headlines when they stepped out with Raha, marking their first public appearance as a family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia’s film ‘Jigra’ is all ready to hit theaters on October 11. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, features Alia in the role of Satya, a devoted sister who will stop at nothing to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina. The trailer, which was recently released, showcases intense action sequences and a gripping storyline, with Alia’s character emerging as a symbol of resilience and strength.

In the trailer, one of the standout moments is when Satya, Alia’s character, delivers a powerful line: “Maine kabhi nahi kaha, main sahi insaan hoon. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hoon” (I never said I’m the right person. I’m just Ankur’s sister).

‘Jigra’ also marks Vedang Raina’s second appearance on the big screen, following his debut in ‘The Archies’ last year.