Garba playlist: Top 5 must-have tracks for celebrations

Navratri is here, folks! It’s time to curate the perfect playlist to keep the energy high during Garba and Dandiya nights. Here’s a roundup of the top 10 songs that will surely get everyone dancing and embracing the festive spirit.

1. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

No Garba night is complete without the classic “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje.” This timeless favorite features the melodious voices of Karsan Sargathiya, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Vinod Rathod. With the magical pairing of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on screen, the song evokes nostalgia and excitement.

2. Nagada Sang Dhol (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

A standout moment in the film, “Nagada Sang Dhol” showcases the captivating performances of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika shines in this energetic track, and with voices from Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal, the song’s infectious energy guarantees it will become the highlight of your Navratri celebrations.

3. Shubhaarambh (Kai Po Che)

Kick off your celebrations with “Shubhaarambh,” a song that embodies the essence of new beginnings. Sung by the dynamic duo Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, this lively track sets the tone for the festivities. Its upbeat rhythm is not just catchy; it symbolizes the start of something auspicious.

4. Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Alia Bhatt’s energetic dance moves in “Dholida” have captured hearts across the nation. The song, featuring the voices of Shail Hada and Janhvi Shrimankar, is an infectious blend of rhythm and melody. Choreographed by the talented Kruti Mahesh, this track is bound to inspire everyone to hit the dance floor.

5. Udi Udi Jaye (Raees)

When it comes to inviting everyone to join the dance, “Udi Udi Jaye” is the perfect choice. Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, Karsan Sargathiya, and the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, this song features the charming pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. With its captivating rhythm and vibrant energy, it’s hard to resist dancing to this track during the festivities.

These tracks are just the beginning of a musical journey that celebrates the spirit of Navratri. As families and friends gather to honor tradition and joy, each song adds a unique flavor to the festive nights. So, gather your loved ones, bring out your dancing shoes, and let the music take over as you celebrate this beautiful festival filled with color, culture, and community.

Let the festivities begin, and may your Garba nights be filled with laughter, dance, and the joyous spirit of Navratri, with this playlist.