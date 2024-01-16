Alia Bhatt praises Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who watched ’12th Fail,’ has showered praise on Vikrant Massey’s performance in the biographical drama. On Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram story to share the poster of ’12th Fail’ along with a note.

“One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances… Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey, you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr, heart and soul of Manoj’s journey… so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Canantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir – this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow,” she posted.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ’12th Fail’ revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, “The movie is a very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie, which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin.”

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

’12th Fail’ was released in theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s next ‘Jigra’.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. (ANI)