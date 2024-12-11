Alia Bhatt on meeting PM Modi: “His legacy continues to inspire”

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently shared her excitement and gratitude after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special event honoring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s centenary.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted heartfelt reflections and photos from the gathering, calling it an “honor” to be part of the occasion.

“Art is timeless, and to move forward, we must often look back and learn. Raj Kapoor’s influence was truly global, leaving a mark with the films he created and the stories he told,” she wrote.

The event also provided Alia Bhatt an opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister Modi. She described her meeting as inspiring, saying, “Merely listening to his stories teaches me so much. His legacy continues to inspire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The event served as a prelude to the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. It is a grand showcase of the late filmmaker’s iconic movies spanning nearly four decades. Classics like ‘Aag’ (1948), ‘Barsaat’ (1949), ‘Awaara’ (1951), ‘Shree 420’ (1955), and ‘Mera Naam Joker’ (1970) will be screened across 40 cities in India. The festival runs from December 13 to 15, featuring 135 screens at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

Kareena Kapoor, another Bollywood star and Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support in celebrating the family legacy. She shared several photos of the Kapoor family with the PM on Instagram.

In one image, the Prime Minister is seen presenting Kareena with a signed note for her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, for your warmth and attention. Your support in honoring my grandfather’s legacy means the world to us,” Kareena captioned her post.

The intimate gathering brought together prominent members of the Kapoor family. This included Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, cousin Ranbir Kapoor, aunt Neetu Kapoor. The group shared candid moments with the Prime Minister, discussing Raj Kapoor’s unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema.

The ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ is ready to be a fitting tribute to one of Bollywood’s most revered filmmakers. It celebrates his artistry and the enduring magic of his films.