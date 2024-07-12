Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years of ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’

Alia Bhatt is in a nostalgic mood as she celebrates a significant milestone: the tenth anniversary of her beloved romantic comedy, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. To mark the occasion, Alia took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt clip featuring some of her most memorable moments from the film, accompanied by the caption, “#10YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania.”

Alia’s excitement was palpable as she also re-shared a post from director Shashank Khaitan, who shared a throwback photo of the trio—Alia, Varun Dhawan, and himself. In his post, Shashank expressed his gratitude, writing, “10 Years… Wow… Only Gratitude… Thank you Universe…” Varun also joined in the celebration by posting a classic movie poster, reminiscing about their journey together.

‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was a pivotal film that further solidified the chemistry between Alia and Varun, who had first appeared together in ‘Student of the Year’ back in 2012. The film not only won hearts with its engaging storyline but also with its memorable soundtrack, particularly the soulful duet “Samjhawan” by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

As Alia reflects on this decade-long journey, she is also gearing up for exciting new projects. In the coming months, audiences can look forward to her starring role in ‘Jigra’, which recently had its release date shifted to October 11, 2024. Alia shared this update on Instagram, writing, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies.”

In addition to ‘Jigra’, Alia will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film, ‘Love & War’, which also features Vicky Kaushal. This collaboration is expected to bring together a powerful cast that has fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Alia’s film slate doesn’t stop there; she is also ready to star in ‘Alpha’, a film that shifts the narrative focus towards strong female characters in an action-packed setting. Directed by Shiv Rawail, who gained recognition with the popular Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’, ‘Alpha’ promises to be a significant addition to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

The film is part of YRF’s ambitious spy universe, which kicked off with the blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This universe has expanded over the years with hits like ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, cementing its place in the hearts of Indian moviegoers.

As the celebrations for ;Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ continue, Alia Bhatt’s career is ready for even greater heights. With a mix of romantic roles and action-packed narratives ahead, fans are excited to see what this talented actress will bring to the screen next. The journey from the romantic escapades of Humpty Sharma to the intense narratives of upcoming projects showcases Alia’s versatility and dedication to her craft.