Ali Fazal expresses admiration for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Ali Fazal recently expressed his deep admiration for legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu on his Instagram account. The actor shared his heartfelt sentiments after attending Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception with his partner Richa Chadha, where they had the honor of meeting Saira Banu.

In a reflective post, Ali Fazal revealed his longstanding admiration for the iconic couple, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. He shared a candid moment from the reception and wrote, “Hamesha Der kar deta hoon main… . Muneer niyazi has summed me up well. So many times I have pondered to come give my salaams- lekin ek din aise mulaqaat ho jaaygi socha nahi thha.”

Expressing his gratitude, Ali Fazal acknowledged the profound impact the veteran actors have had on his life and career. He stated, “I have admired the two of you since I have known cinema- Yusuf saab and You Saira ma’am, for all the years of pureness you brought to this fraternity that owes you everything.”

Ali Fazal also opened up about his cinematic influences, citing Dilip Kumar and Marlon Brando as the actors whose work he has meticulously studied. Despite not formally studying the craft, Fazal expressed feeling blessed to have this cinematic encyclopedia to learn from.

The actor extended warm wishes to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, describing the wedding reception as a beautiful evening filled with love. He captured the joyous atmosphere, saying, “Oh and watching you both smile away for hrs- A love-filled evening.”

On the professional front, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are gearing up for a significant moment in their careers. The couple has departed for the Sundance Film Festival, where their debut production, ‘Girls will be girls,’ is set to premiere. This venture marks a new chapter for them as producers, adding another layer to their already diverse and dynamic careers in the world of cinema.