Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawani Jaaneman is receiving rave reviews. The film was released earlier this week. Alaya is currently soaring high with the praises for her performance in the film.

Talking about the response, the actress shared, “I’ve been so overwhelmed reading all the reviews! I feel grateful and rewarded after reading all the positive feedback for my performance. All those hours I trained and worked towards this just felt so worth it.”

The newbie further adds, “This feels like a dream coming true but I’m not going to take any of it for granted. I feel recharged and more motivated than ever. I’m now ready to work even harder so I can surprise people with each film!”

Alaya has made an impactful debut with not just the audience but critics and industry peers alike, with the unanimous reaction being that her performance doesn’t feel like a debutante but instead she is as good as a seasoned actress.

Alaya F’s debut movie Jawani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu is helmed by Nitin Kakkar and is now in the theatres.