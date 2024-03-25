Akshay Kumar’s Holi prank on Tiger Shroff goes viral!

Get ready for a dose of laughter, as actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pull off a playful Holi prank that has left everyone chuckling. The duo, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ have been treating fans with glimpses of their camaraderie and fun-filled moments.

Akshay Kumar recently shared a rib-tickling video on his Instagram, capturing the spirit of Holi celebrations. In the video, Akshay approaches Tiger Shroff, seemingly hiding something behind his back, while Tiger innocently holds a bucket of red-colored water. However, Akshay surprises everyone by revealing a coconut, leaving Tiger to unwittingly drench himself with the water, much to everyone’s amusement.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Captioned with “Bura na mano, Holi #HappyHoli everyone,” the video quickly became a hit among netizens, spreading smiles all around.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, promises to be a visual treat for audiences. Shot in various exotic locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film boasts of grandeur and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a compelling negative role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal characters.

With its official teaser receiving a warm response from fans, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to hit the silver screens on Eid 2024, promising audiences a delightful cinematic experience. However, it’s gearing up for a big Bollywood showdown as it goes head-to-head with Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated period sports drama ‘Maidaan.’

Get ready for a laughter riot coupled with high-octane action as ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ promises to be a blockbuster treat this Eid!