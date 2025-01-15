Akshay Kumar & Tabu have a hug-worthy 25-year reunion in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The buzz surrounding ‘Bhooth Bangla’, Priyadarshan’s upcoming horror-comedy, is growing by the day, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. One of the most exciting aspects of the film is its star-studded cast, which includes the return of two of Bollywood’s most beloved actors: Akshay Kumar and Tabu.

After 25 years, the duo will reunite on screen, rekindling the magic they once created in films like ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’.

Their collaboration has long been anticipated by fans, and their reunion is sure to be a highlight of the movie.

This reunion is even more special because it brings together the iconic trio of director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu, who last worked together on the cult classic ‘Hera Pheri’.

Their previous collaborations have been widely appreciated, making the expectations for ‘Bhooth Bangla’ even higher.

The film promises to deliver a fresh and thrilling experience, blending humor and horror in a way only Priyadarshan can.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ also has the support of co-producers Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

With a story penned by Akash A Kaushik and a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, the film is expected to offer a perfect mix of suspense and laughter.

Rohan Shankar, known for his sharp dialogues, has also contributed to the script, adding to the film’s appeal.

Set for release on April 2, 2026, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is already generating a lot of excitement.