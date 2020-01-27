Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom’s release date has been shifted. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. Sharing a new poster on Instagram, the actor joked that there were enough memes about his films clashing at the box office with each other.

Akshay Kumar has now confirmed his upcoming two films that will release in 2021. Bell Bottom is said to be set in the ’80s and will be a roller-coaster spy ride. Actress Mrunal Thakur is expected to play the lead opposite Akshay in Bell Bottom. The actor has collaborated with Vashu Bhagnani for the very first time.

Helmed by Ranjit M, the film will follow the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes and the flick is slated to go on floors mid next year.

In the poster, the Rustom actor can be seen in a brown blazer and bell-bottoms along with dark shades and big moustache which surely give those spy vibes. He can be seen sitting on a red vintage car with a flight taking off behind him amid all darkness and cloudy weather.

From the look of the poster, the film seems to be a thriller-suspense one.

Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani will also be seen in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.