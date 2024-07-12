Akshay Kumar on failure lessons from father-in-law Rajesh Khanna

Time is a testament to the fleeting nature of success and failure, and this applies to even the biggest superstars. In a recent interview, ‘Airlift’ actor Akshay Kumar opened up about his relationship with success and how it often intertwines with luck. The Bollywood Khiladi also shared valuable lessons on failure from his father-in-law, veteran star Rajesh Khanna, who experienced a drastic decline in his career after a period of immense success.

Speaking with Gallata Plus, Akshay Kumar discussed how he navigates between success and failure, emphasizing that he doesn’t let either get to his head. Throughout his life, he has witnessed many people’s downfalls and heard countless stories. “My father-in-law has taught me so much because he had seen the greatest success in life and then experienced a complete drop. I have heard stories. What I do is take knowledge from others, realizing that these things should be kept at arm’s length. My job is simply to keep working.”

Elaborating on the transient nature of success and failure, Akshay cited his own experiences. While he has delivered 16-18 consecutive hits, he has also faced 10-12 consecutive flops.

Advertisement

Revealing his secret to maintaining calm, Akshay noted that he doesn’t take the ups and downs too seriously. “I’ve known this since the beginning of my career. It is not yours; it’s a crown that will be passed on to others. Today, it’s with you; next Friday, it’ll be with somebody else. Success is an amazing thing, but don’t take it seriously; it’ll run away.”

Discussing the essential combination of hard work and luck for achieving success, the ‘Welcome’ star stated that he believes success is 70% luck and 30% hard work. “I have seen the worst films become superhits and the best films turn into flops… That means luck plays its own game.”

Akshay’s last project, ‘Chote Miyan Bade Miyan,’ proved to be a massive box office failure, grossing only 100 crores against a budget of 350 crores. He is currently preparing for the release of ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ The actor is also rumored to have a cameo appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Stree 2.’