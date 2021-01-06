Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez began shooting for their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Updating about the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “BACHCHAN PANDEY… Subhan and Sufyan – #SajidNadiadwala’s sons give clap for first shot of #BachchanPandey. Shoot starts in #Jaisalmer. Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez, #KritiSanon, #PrateikBabbar and #PankajTripathi… Directed by #FarhadSamji.”

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi who plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s friend.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming releases include Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi and a spy thriller titled Bell Bottom directed by Ranjit Tiwari. While Akshay romances Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom features Vaani Kapoor in the female lead.