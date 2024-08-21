Akshay Kumar responds to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ cameo speculation after ‘Stree 2’

Over the years, the 2007 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles, has achieved cult status in the horror-comedy genre. Following the success of the first film, the production decided to develop a sequel with Kartik Aaryan taking on the role of the titular character, ‘Rooh Baba.’

While fans had reservations about the casting, Kartik was able to win over netizens with his performance, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also proved to be successful at the box office.

As the franchise prepares for the third installment, which marks the return of the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and sees Kartik Aaryan reprise his role, fans have been speculating about a possible cameo by Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Rumors intensified after Akshay Kumar surprised fans with a cameo in the horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’, where he is expected to return in the next installment of the Maddock supernatural universe. With his appearance and the tantalizing post-credits scene, Akshay has heightened fans’ curiosity about the next film set in the town of Chanderi. However, while promoting his latest release ‘Khel Khel Mein’, Akshay Kumar refuted the rumors in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Responding to the speculation, the Bollywood Khiladi disappointed fans by stating, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news,” reiterating that the original Rooh Baba will not be joining Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri for the upcoming film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Had the rumors been true, anticipation for the film would have surged, with fans of the 2007 film eagerly awaiting Akshay’s return to the franchise.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, currently running in theaters, marks the actor’s return to the comedy genre after a prolonged hiatus. His last few films, including ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, experienced a lackluster performance at the box office, but the actor remains determined to continue delivering his best until fans start enjoying his work again.

The 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, directed by Priyadarshan, was a blockbuster, earning 82 crores against a production budget of 32 crores. The sequel, helmed by Aneez Bazmee and released in 2022, continued the success streak, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of the year with 266 crores in sales against a budget of 70 crores.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film, also directed by Bazmee, is slated for a Diwali release.