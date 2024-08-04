Akshay Kumar brushes off Flop streak with optimistim ahead of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Akshay Kumar, prepping for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ may not be having the best time of his career and the actor has made sure to convey that it doesn’t bother him as everything is a part of life. After delivering the first post-pandemic superhit, ‘Sooryavanshi’ the actor who has delivered several 100 crore films has been facing back-to-back box office failures.

The Bollywood Khiladi’s several stints from the past few years including ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ ‘Samrat Prithviraj,’ ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Selfiee,’ and ‘Ram Setu’ proved to be box office duds. Joining the list is his latest flick, ‘Sarfira,’ the remake of the Tamil hit ‘Soorarai.’ While fans believe that his upcoming comedy film, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ may be able to turn the cards, Akshay has opened up about the flop-streak sharing how Bollywood is consoling him.

During the trailer launch of ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ Akshay shared his positive outlook in life where he always looks for a silver lining in everything that comes his way. The actor made it a point to clarify that he will keep working no matter what until someone shoots him.

Sharing a story his father told him, Akshay said, “I’ll tell you one thing. I’ll tell you a short story, a story my father had told me in my childhood. It was about a farmer. One day his cow gets lost. So, when his cow is lost all the villages come to him and tell him, ‘I’m very sorry that your cow is lost, we are sad.’ The next day his cow came back and 3-4 other cows came with it. So, the villagers return and say, ‘You got four cows now!’ After a few months his son was taking the cows out somewhere, he was sitting on one of the cows and fell and twisted his foot. The villagers say, ‘Your son’s foot got twisted, sorry.’ The next day, the king announces that all the kids have to join military training and go for the war. So, this farmer’s son couldn’t go because he had injured his leg. So, everybody said how lucky he was that his son doesn’t have to go to war when everybody else’s sons have to go.”

Revealing the moral behind the story, the actor iterated the age-old philosophy of ‘whatever happens, happens for good.’ Akshay Kumar then went on to say that since a couple of his last films failed to work, he is receiving condolence and obituary messages. “I get so many kinds of messages — ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar (sorry friend, don’t worry)’. Abey marra nahi hoon main (I am not dead)! It feels like people are sending me obituary messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be back’, I called him up and asked why he wrote this. What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone? I am here and I’ll keep working,” he shared.

Catch the trailer of Khel Khel Mein here:

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ also stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk, among others. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 15, clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Street 2’ and Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa.’