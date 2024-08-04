Sunidhi Chauhan credits Arijit Singh’s humility and passion for his success

Celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently revealed why Arijit Singh has been able to make a name out of himself with his music over the years. The ‘Dhoom Machale’ singer attributed Arijit’s nonchalant nature as the reason behind his success. She revealed that the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer doesn’t consider himself a celebrated singer but just someone who wants to sing owing to his passion for music. With time, Arijit has evolved as a dominant figure in the music industry and has amassed a passionate fandom with his soulful voice.

Recently, the popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has given numerous hit tracks and is senior to Arijit Singh’ reflected on his success and was all praises for him during her appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. She said, “He is still a student,” adding that Arijit is such a gifted singer that even when he sings someone else’s song, people feel it’s his.

Lauding his dynamic range and adaptability skills, the ‘Beedi’ singer said, “Whatever the genre, he is able to adapt himself according to that, which is a big quality. He does that without changing his voice, otherwise, to jump into a genre, you tweak your vocals. A lot of people do that, I don’t think he does that a lot. He has become too big to try something like that.”

Decoding the reason behind the ‘O Sajni Re’ singer’s fame, Sunidhi revealed that Arijit does not love himself enough, which is why he is able to do what he is doing. Arijit does not think of himself as the beloved singer ‘Arijit Singh.’ Sharing whatever little she has known of him, she revealed that Arijit is very chilled out, he loves to listen to other people and loves to adapt from other singers that he likes.

Elaborating further, Sunidhi added, “He sings their songs onstage in his own concert. It does not have to be Lata (Mangeshkar) ji, Kishore Kumar ji, it can be a new singer’s song also. For him, he just wants to make music. He doesn’t want to be heard. He just sings, we want to hear him. You create that aura, and it reaches people. Your song is your brand.”

On the professional front, Arijit Singh’s tracks that emerged as the biggest hits of the year are ‘O Sajni Re’ from Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Satyanaas’ from ‘Chandu Champion.’ He recently postponed his upcoming set of live shows due to medical issues.