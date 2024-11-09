Ajay Devgn confirms ‘Drishyam3,’ ‘Shaitaan 2,’ ‘Golmaal 5’

It’s raining sequels and franchise films in Bollywood! The trend of creating cinematic universes, and film franchises is taking over the film industry like wildfire. As Ajay Devgn is basking in the success of ‘Singham Again,’ the actor opens up about future plans. In an interview, the ‘Drishyam’ actor revealed that he has a string of franchise films lined up. Confirming ‘Drishyam 3,’ ‘Shaitaan 2,’ and ‘Golmaal 3,’ the actor has sent fans into a frenzy.

During his appearance at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ajay revealed, “Shaitaan 2 is being written at the moment. A team is also working on the next Drishyam film.” The response amassed a round of roaring applause from the audience in the auditorium, piquing curiosities. Through the conversation, Ajay Devgn also confirmed that sequels to ‘De De Pyaar De,’ ‘Son of Sardar,’ ‘Dhamaal,’ and ‘Golmaal’ are also in the works. He iterated, “This is the time for sequels, and that’s happening because the audience is prepared to know what they are going to get in the film. The characters become relatable and the audience is sure on what they will get on the big screen.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



During the interaction, the actor talked about ‘Singham Again’ being his fastest film to cross the 100-crore milestone. While he acknowledged the importance of numbers, he prioritises admiration from his viewers. “As far as numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is the love of the audience. We survive on that, so when you get that, you don’t get towards numbers.”

Also Read: ‘Pushpa 2’ LEAKED pics: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela star in the sizzling special song; fans react

Ajay Devgn’s latest flick ‘Singham Again’ is currently running in theatres. ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. It stars Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ respectively. Inspired by the legend of Ramayana, ‘Singham Again’ is a quintessential Rohit Shetty flick.

Rohit Shetty has already teased a two-star cop film with Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan as Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey. The film has already stirred fans’ curiosities as they await to see two of Bollywood’s biggest cops share the screen.