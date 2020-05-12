Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been among those top-notch actresses who have carved a niche for themselves in the industry. Being a successful Bollywood star, the actress has managed to become a show-stopper for many designers.

While her modelling work has significantly come down over the years, in her younger days, the work was pretty exhaustive. A couple of days ago, top designer Ashley Rebello shared a series of pictures of a young Aishwarya from a 15-year old calendar photo shoot, shot by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar. Since then, her pictures have been making rounds on the internet.

Two of the three pictures feature Aishwarya in combination of white and gold while a third one sees her in an all-gold ensemble with a matching hoodie.

Sharing one of the pictures, Ashley had written, “The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . All 3 styled and designed by me.” This picture features Aishwarya as a Roman beauty as we see her posing in front of, what appears to be, a relief of Rome’s Pantheon.

The second picture features her in a golden space-age dress. Sharing it, Ashley wrote, “Major throw back Alert !!Relief work on cement with 6 different looks. A calendar shoot with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb very stylish and futuristic (sic).”

In the third picture, Aishwarya is dressed as an Indian celestial beauty, an apsara. Sharing the same, Ashley wrote, “This was a shoot that I did with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb many years ago. #ashleyreballo #aishwaryarai #photoshoot @atulkasbekar (sic).” The relief here features, what appears to be, the sculpted walls of a temple.

Be it her impeccable acting skills or the sartorial fashion choices, Aishwarya has always stepped her right foot forward and ace everything like a pro.