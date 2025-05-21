Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reaches France with daughter Aaradhya for Cannes 2025

The queen of Cannes is back—and she’s not alone! Bollywood superstar and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has officially landed in France with her daughter Aaradhya, just in time for the glitzy red carpet action at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Spotted at the airport on Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo received a heartwarming welcome as they arrived for what fans hope will be another round of iconic fashion moments.

A video circulating on fan pages shows Aishwarya, dressed in comfortable travel chic, walking hand-in-hand with Aaradhya, who’s no stranger to the glamour of Cannes herself.

Aishwarya’s journey with the prestigious French festival dates back over two decades. Her grand debut in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the premiere of their film ‘Devdas’, is still a pivotal moment for Indian representation on the global stage.

Draped in a yellow saree and arriving in a horse-drawn chariot, she made a statement that has lived on in Cannes history books.

Since then, Aishwarya hasn’t just walked the red carpet—she’s owned it. From her turn as a jury member in 2003, where she wore a mix of traditional Indian outfits, to glamorous appearances with husband Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and 2008, she’s offered up everything from regal gowns to fashion-forward experiments.

One can’t forget the time she rocked a bold purple lipstick in 2016—an unexpected beauty move that sparked global conversations.

And now, with the 2025 edition underway, all eyes are once again on Aishwarya. Her fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to see how she’ll reinvent herself this year.

Will it be classic elegance? Futuristic glam? A nod to Indian heritage?

One thing’s for sure—whatever she chooses, she’ll bring the poise and grace that have made her a Cannes favorite year after year.

Aaradhya, too, has become something of a Cannes regular in recent years, often spotted by her mom’s side. While the 12-year-old keeps a low profile, her presence adds a sweet and grounded touch to the star-studded spectacle.