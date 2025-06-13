After Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away, Kareena-Saif rush to see her

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen visiting Karisma Kapoor’s Mumbai residence late on Thursday night. Their visit came just hours after the sudden passing of Karisma’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, who died in England at the age of 53.

Kareena and Saif arrived quietly, avoiding media attention as much as possible. Kareena, visibly emotional, shielded her face from photographers while Saif stood by her side, offering comfort and support.

Advertisement

Sunjay Kapur, a well-known figure in the Indian automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, was previously the husband of Karisma Kapoor. The two tied the knot in 2003 and became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011.

Advertisement

However, the marriage eventually came to an end, and the couple officially divorced in 2016 after filing for separation in 2014. Following their divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

The news of Sunjay Kapur’s untimely death shocked many. According to reports, Sunjay suffered a fatal heart attack during a polo match in England, triggered by a rare incident where he apparently swallowed a bee.

His close friend, business consultant Suhel Seth, confirmed the tragic news to ANI and later took to social media to express his sorrow. Suhel posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti.”

Sona Comstar, the company Sunjay led, also released an official statement on X, mourning the loss of their Chairman. In a heartfelt tribute, the company described him as a “visionary leader” whose guidance transformed Sona Comstar into a global force in the mobility technology space.

“His passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the company wrote.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Just hours before his death, Sunjay had posted on social media about another tragic event — the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. In his final post, he expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, writing, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.”