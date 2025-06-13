Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, passes away after polo match in England

The Indian business community is reeling from the sudden passing of Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of leading automotive components manufacturer Sona Comstar.

Sunjay, who was in his 50s, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after an unusual and tragic accident during a polo match in England.

Advertisement

Businessman and consultant Suhel Seth confirmed the news. Speaking to ANI, Suhel shared that Sunjay’s death was linked to a bee sting incident during the match, which quickly turned critical. Suhel later took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief, writing, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

Sunjay Kapur was not only a significant figure in the corporate world but was also known for his past relationship with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

The couple had two children together—Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2016, after filing for mutual consent separation in 2014.

Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay’s last social media post was about another tragedy—the Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad just hours before his own passing.

He had written, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.”

Following the news of his demise, many social media users were left stunned by the cruel irony of life’s unpredictability. “Life is goddamn uncertain,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Life is unpredictable. Few hours ago you were praying for others, and now everyone is praying for you.”