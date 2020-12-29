Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Aditi posted an Instagram picture that features her with the film’s director Brindha Gopal. In the image, the actress and the filmmakwer looks at a screen.

“There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother… and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It’s a Wrap! #HeySinamika #TeamGoals… @brinda_gopal @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial @officialjiostudios @globalonestudios #BrindaMaster #GlobalOneStudios,” Aditi captioned the picture.

The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal, and also features K. Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar.