Adil Khan Durrani holds a press conference, accuses Rakhi Sawant accuses Rakhi Sawant of infidelity

During a recent press conference, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant’s former husband, made several claims, asserting that Rakhi had been unfaithful to him with her ex-husband. Adil, a businessman hailing from Mysore, began by introducing himself and then proceeded to accuse Rakhi of framing him.

Adil said, “I’m a simple businessman from Mysore.” While discussing Rakhi Sawant’s alleged infidelity, he explained, “After Rakhi returned from London, I found out that she was in contact with Ritesh. I would see him texting and calling her. I overheard Ritesh saying to Rakhi, ‘The 7 days we spent in the UK were wonderful…’ Then Rakhi went to Bigg Boss Marathi.”

As for Rakhi’s stance, she has levied a range of accusations against Adil, which encompass charges such as assault, unauthorized appropriation of money and valuables from her residence without her awareness, involvement in unconventional activities, and subjecting her to dowry-related harassment, among other claims.

What did Adil Khan Durrani say?

Adil went on to reveal that it was during this time that he discovered Rakhi was legally married to Ritesh, and they were not divorced when she married him.

He expressed his confusion, stating, “Her legal documents stated she was single, how could I doubt that? My biggest mistake was trusting Rakhi.” He even presented marriage documents and pictures of Rakhi and Ritesh to support his claims.

Adil Khan Durrani, a businessman and Rakhi Sawant’s former spouse, was recently in Mumbai. He was in Mysuru prison on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as reported in an FIR filed by Rakhi Sawant.

After his release, he returned to Mumbai and decided to hold a press conference to present his perspective on the matter, with the intention of revealing what he believes is the truth about Rakhi Sawant.

When asked if he intends to meet Rakhi again, he asserted that he won’t engage in the media circus like she has. Instead, he plans to share his side of the story in a dignified manner during the press conference.