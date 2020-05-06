Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and Section 375 actress Meera Chopra’s father was robbed by two bike-borne men at knifepoint when he was out for a walk in the Model Town area of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the actress shared the news on her official Twitter handle. She wrote, “@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. Two guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi,” Meera tweeted.

In another post, the actor shared the FIR number and said the incident happened at Prince Road in Model Town.

“Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email,” she wrote.

After two hours, Meera thanked the Delhi Police for taking “quick action” in the case.

“Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It’s never about what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice,” she added.

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Gang of Ghosts. She was later seen in films like 1920 London and Section 375.