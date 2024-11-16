Abhishek Bachchan’s stellar turn in ‘I Want to Talk’ wows Shoojit Sircar

Director Shoojit Sircar has shared heartfelt insights into Abhishek Bachchan’s remarkable performance in the upcoming film ‘I Want to Talk’. Portraying Arjun Singh, a man navigating life with a terminal illness, Bachchan’s portrayal left a mark on the filmmaker and the entire team.

Shoojit described a poignant moment on set when Abhishek, fully immersed in his character, delivered a line that resonated deeply: “I am now married to cancer, so now I have to take it with me.”

According to the director, this line embodied the film’s essence—finding courage and purpose even in the darkest times.

The journey of making this film was an emotional one for Shoojit. He recalled how Abhishek’s dedication and unique approach brought a lighter, human touch to a serious subject.

“I laughed every day and with every scene because of the way Abhishek brought this character to life,” Shoojit shared. For him, the film isn’t just about illness but a celebration of life’s resilience and the strength to carry on with dignity and grace.

‘I Want to Talk’ also features Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles. The film is the production of Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under the Rising Sun Films banner, known for delivering stories that blend meaningful narratives with universal appeal.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on November 22, 2024, ‘I Want to Talk’ promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, combining moments of laughter, introspection, and hope. Audiences can look forward to a story that highlights the power of human spirit.