Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a verbal exchange with a netizen who called him slow, suggesting he should work hard and improve his speed.

“Bhai..It’s always good to appreciate people who are setting good example for the community. The one who couldn’t they didn’t get appreciated.. Simple formula. I understand you are slow that’s why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast,” tweeted the user, tagging Abhishek Bachchan.

Replying to the user, Abhishek listed all that he has done this year professionally. “Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished three films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent,” the actor wrote from his verified account.

It all began on Wednesday when Abhishek Bachchan responded to a tweet by film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praising Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar while taking a tacit dig at other actors of the industry.

“Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!” Rathi had tweeted from his verified account on Wednesday.

To this, Abhishek had replied: “Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things.”

The exhibitor replied saying actors and filmmakers need to push the tempo as more work has to be generated.

To this, Abhishek replied: “Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22.”

After Abhishek Bachchan became a target of social media attack over the discussion, exhibitor Rathi finally came out in his support: “And for those of you who are trying to verbally heckle him for his opinion and work — I can say without an iota of doubt that he is among the most well meaning, hard working & nicest people in the entertainment industry. I always have and always will cheer for him! @juniorbachchan”