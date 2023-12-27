Abhishek Bachchan reflects on financial struggles in the past

In a poignant reflection on his journey in the film industry, Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about a challenging phase in his life, revealing the struggles he faced during a tumultuous period in his family’s financial history. The actor, son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, disclosed that his father’s business setbacks led to a significant downturn in their fortunes.

Recalling the difficult times, Abhishek shared that he had to make ends meet by serving tea on film sets and adopting a thrifty approach to his wardrobe choices. The revelation came as he reminisced about attending a prestigious award ceremony two decades ago, a time when meticulous planning went into selecting an outfit for such events. In those days, the concept of receiving complimentary clothing was unheard of, and individuals had to purchase their own attire.

“Twenty years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear, and nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself,” Abhishek remarked. Despite the glitz and glamour associated with the film industry, he shed light on the financial constraints that he and his family were navigating.

Advertisement

The actor admitted that he faced a dilemma about what to wear to the high-profile event due to a limited wardrobe. “It sounds weird to (say it now), but I didn’t have that many clothes, we couldn’t afford to. We were going through a rough time and trying to be as frugal as we could be,” Abhishek revealed. He narrated the story of repurposing a sherwani that had been tailored for his sister’s wedding, which he wore to the award show in the absence of a formal outfit.

Delving deeper into the challenges, Abhishek Bachchan shared that he made a pivotal decision to leave his college education and support his father during the financial crisis. The senior Bachchan’s business venture had encountered severe losses, prompting Abhishek to return and be by his side. Before making his mark as an actor, Abhishek took on the role of a production boy, undertaking tasks such as making tea on sets. His journey also involved working as a production assistant and assistant director, illustrating the resilience and determination that paved the way for his eventual Bollywood debut.

Abhishek Bachchan’s candid recollection serves as a powerful reminder of the human side behind the glittering facade of the entertainment industry, emphasizing the tenacity required to navigate through adversity and emerge stronger on the other side.