Abhishek Bachchan on Aaradhya’s lesson: “I’ll carry on”

Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about a personal experience that deeply resonated with him, shedding light on the strength it takes to seek help. While discussing his upcoming film, ‘I Want to Talk’, the actor reflected on a moment with his daughter Aaradhya during the pandemic, which left a lasting impression.

The actor recalled a children’s book Aaradhya was reading at the time, which described the word “help” as the most courageous word in the world.

The book explained that asking for help shows a willingness to persevere and confront life’s challenges. Sharing this perspective, Abhishek said, “It means you’re not ready to give up. I’ll do whatever it takes to carry on.”

This philosophy became a guiding principle for his character, Arjun Singh, in ‘I Want to Talk’. Arjun’s journey is defined by resilience and the determination to keep moving forward despite immense struggles.

Abhishek Bachchan explained, “He is someone who isn’t afraid to ask for help, to step into a hospital, and to face life’s challenges. Even after 31 years of hardship, he refuses to say, ‘I’ve had enough.’ That refusal to give up is what makes him courageous.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘I Want to Talk’ promises to be an emotional journey. Scheduled for release on November 22, 2024, the film also features Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, the movie delves into the depths of human resilience and the universal need for support.