Abhishek and Aishwarya silence divorce rumors with public appearance

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rare public appearance together on Thursday evening, delighting fans and onlookers.

The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, attended a glamorous event alongside Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai. Their presence at the star-studded gathering created quite a buzz, as they posed for photos.

Film producer Anu Ranjan took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures from the evening, captioning them, “So much love and warmth.”

In the photos, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black traditional outfit, exuding grace and elegance, and Abhishek complemented her perfectly in a tailored black suit, making them one of the most stylish couples of the evening. Both appeared cheerful, engaging warmly with the attendees and the cameras.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently making waves with his latest film, ‘I Want to Talk’. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film explores profound emotional dynamics, with Abhishek in a pivotal role that showcases his depth as an actor.

Released on November 22, the project has been produced by Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri under the Rising Sun Films banner and is receiving praise for its storytelling and performances.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, continues to enjoy the accolades for her recent work in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’. Her portrayal in the historical drama earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, held in Dubai this September. The film, a sequel to the 2022 blockbuster, featured narration by veteran actor Kamal Haasan and a mesmerizing score by AR Rahman.