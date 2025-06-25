Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Vikrant and Shanaya’s love story prepares for Russia release

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is now gearing up for an international debut, and Russia is first on the list.

The makers have officially confirmed that the heartfelt love story will hit Russian theatres on July 11. It is the same day as its global release.

Taking to social media, producer Varun Bagla shared the official Russian-language poster of the film. The warm reception to its teaser, posters, and music in India has already built substantial buzz.

Set against the backdrop of longing, missed chances, and tender affection, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is a story of two people. Their paths cross in unexpected ways. The film leans into classic Bollywood themes: unspoken emotions, betrayals, and the soft ache of love that often goes unsaid.

Massey, popular for his layered performances, and Shanaya Kapoor, making waves with her growing screen presence, bring palpable chemistry to this narrative.

At the heart of the film is Vishal Mishra’s music. It plays a powerful role in evoking the emotional world of the characters.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, the film comes from the stable of Zee Studios and Mini Films. The production credit goes to Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films.

Catch Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ as it releases worldwide, including in Russia, on July 11, 2025.